A quiet Friend Brings Serenity

Beautiful Yuuki is a loyal, quiet friend hoping to form a special bond with someone in her retirement years. She loves being near her people, getting pets, looking out her windows and just soaking up relaxed companionship. She’s not the bravest of kitties, so she’d love a quiet, calm home where she can enjoy only pet status. She has a couple of health issues which do not require treatment and is doing well – she’s playful, sweet and beautiful at 15! For more information on bringing this lovely and deserving lady home, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 ext. 302 or Donna@ourcompanions.org.