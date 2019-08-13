Ripley Will Make You Believe In Second Chances

Ripley dares you to find a more strikingly handsome boy as he knows there’s no one more dapper than him! This young gentleman is seeking a cat savvy person who knows how to speak cat well. He’s coming more and more out of his shell, eats great, and has impeccable litter box habits. He’s seeking a quiet home so he can continue to flourish and show his adorable sweet side. To learn more about Ripley, please contact 860-242-9999 ext. 302 or Helpline@OurCompanions.org.