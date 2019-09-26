Dulce Is Super Smooth!

Dulce is gentle, cuddly and so very sweet! She’s dainty and loving, just a super companion kitty. A happy day for Dulce would be spent being petted, sitting with her person and being brushed. She has an adorable squeak of a meow when she’s looking for attention and is so cute when she flops over for petting! Playtime and curling up on beds are some of her other favorite pastimes. She’d love a calm home where she can be your only pet and special friend. To learn more about this beautiful 12 year old princess, please call 860-242-9999 ext. 302 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.