Smokey Will Melt Your Heart

Smokey is a unique mix of Chocolate Lab and Akita! While he has much of the looks of Akita, he has much of the demeanor of the Lab. He loves tug toys, Frisbee, and of course, squeaky toys!! At 2 years old, he has always lived with his sister but as they come into adulthood they are having sibling conflicts. His owner has made the really tough choice to help him find a home that will better fill his needs. His new home should be an experienced home, hopefully one that has lived with an Akita type dog, he would do best in an all adult home, although older teens would be fine. Smokey should be the only animal in the home. He is crate trained and electric fence trained. To learn more, please call 860-242-9999 ext. 302 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org.