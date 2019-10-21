Callie Is Purrfect!

Callie is a very sweet 5 year old who loves to play! Her favorite game with humans is standing on someone’s chest and licking their nose! Her favorite cat game is hide and seek with her best kitty friend. She’s gentle, curious and a great combination of social and independent. She loves being around people! Callie is hoping her new home is dog free with a compatible cat friend. For more info on this sweet girl, please contact Our Companions at 860-242-9999 x 302 or email Helpline@ourcompanions.org.