Our Companions Pet Of The Week

Fun, playful, polydactyl and adorable, Bonkers has it all! This 1.5 year old male ball of energy is waiting for his forever home. He’s a confident young man, sweet and affectionate and he is looking for a home with someone that will give him lots of playtime. He also needs someone that can speak cat to notice when he’s had enough or too much stimulation so he doesn’t get to excited and give a love nip! If you’re an experienced cat owner looking for a super fun companion, he may be just your guy! Bonkers could do well with an equally high energy, confident playful kitty and possibly a dog. For more information, contact [email protected] or 860.242.9999 ext. 302.