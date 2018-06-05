Our Companions Pet Of The Week

Barnaby thinks getting attention is the best treat ever! He loves to greet visitors, sit in laps and is incredibly engaging and responsive -- such a charmer! He's also an active kitty who loves his playtime. If you’re looking for a fun cat friend who is both affectionate and energetic, Barnaby may be the boy for you! While he has FIV and stomatitis, an inflammation of the gums, he’s not slowed down a bit and eats whatever he likes. Cats with FIV can live long, normal, healthy lives and can live happily in a home with other cats as long as there is no extreme aggression and a proper introduction is done. If you would like more information about this loving and handsome boy, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 x 302 or email [email protected].