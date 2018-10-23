Cinnamon and Pumpkin In A Jar
Set It and Forget It Until Morning
October 23, 2018
Ingredients:
I kpt hearing about overnight oats and looked this up. I have all the ingredients already at home and I am going to throw this together tonight and have a great healthy breakfast in the morning waiting for me.
1/2 Cup(s) Quaker® Oats (quick or old fashioned, uncooked)
2 Tablespoon(s) nonfat milk
1/3 Cup(s) plain nonfat yogurt, traditional or Greek
1/2 Cup(s) pumpkin puree
2 Teaspoon(s) maple syrup
1/4 Teaspoon(s) ground cinnamon
1 Teaspoon(s) raw pumpkin seeds or chopped walnuts
NON Cooking Instructions:
Add oats to a jar or other container. Pour in milk. Layer with yogurt. In small bowl stir together pumpkin, maple syrup and cinnamon; layer over yogurt. Top with pumpkin seeds or walnuts. Refrigerate overnight and enjoy in the morning.