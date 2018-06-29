A Trifle That Is On Point!!

The Pudding Is The Point!

June 29, 2018
Joan Dylan
SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO I just joined Weight Watchers after seeing my family shrink in front of my very eyes. I heard the flexibility is better than it has ever been as there are 200 "free foods" They include, but aren't limited to fruit.  I will be making a little something for my annual 4th of July party and I love a  fruit trifle. This is about 3 points for a generous 1/2 cup serving and it serves 16!   If you use a box mix or store bought angel food cake that is one pound or more, then add one point.
1 angel food cake ( store bought less than one pound), cubed or torn
1 package sugar-free strawberry jello
2 c. boiling water
16 oz. package frozen strawberries
2 packages sugar-free vanilla instant pudding
3 c. skim milk
8 oz. Cool Whip Free
fresh strawberries
Dissolve jello in boiling water. Remove from heat and stir in frozen berries. Refrigerate 15-20 minutes or until partially gelled. Meanwhile, whisk together the pudding with the milk until thickened. Fold in Cool Whip. Place ⅓  of the cake pieces in the bottom of a trifle dish, top with ⅓ of the jello mixture, top that with ⅓ of the pudding mixture. Repeat two more times. Garnish the top with fresh, sliced strawberries.

