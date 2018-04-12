Perks of Free Coffee Beyond The Cup

Giving your employees coffee won't just improve their productivity, it makes the workplace environment feel more welcoming and connected! According to Business Insider, 40 percent of all employees surveyed said taking coffee breaks help them feel more connected to the co-workers. It also gets them out of their cubby and helps them feel more valued by their employers. Workers also added that they would much rather have free coffee every day instead of the office Xmas Party! I thing we agree and are truly happy here at the radio ranch today with our new coffee maker!



