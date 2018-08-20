Too soon for Pumpkin Spice?

Pumpkin Spice in August!!! We all complain "Summer doesn't last long enough" yet, here we are breaking out Pumpkin Spice Lattes in August! The latest offender was Starbucks with reports saying they could be releasing the Fall flavor by August 28th. This is like having your Christmas tree up before we've even gotten to Thanksgiving!! I'm a big fan of Pumpkin spice IN THE FALL not during fruit flavor months like the Summer and don't even get me started on Pepperidge Farm with changing the perfection of the Milano cookie!! They too are releasing Pumpkin spice flavored Milano cookies, if its not broke don't fix it!! It is too early for me to think about Fall when I'm still enjoying my refreshing lemonade flavors for the Summer. Email me your most outrageous Pumpkin sightings at [email protected]