Get Ready For Plainvilles Biggest PumpkinFest

The PumpkinFest is an outdoor festival featuring live music, a kid's costume parade, kid's games, pie eating contest, a variety of food trucks, a haunted house and many local vendors. It wouldn't be a PumpkinFest without pumpkins, so everyone is invited to bring their own carved pumpkins or carve one at the Pumpkin Patch!!

Carve Your Own Pumpkin, bring it to the "Pumpkin Patch" tent, they light it up and display it on the Library lawn FREE for all to SEE!! You can even take it home with you when you leave. You can also Register to WIN A PRIZE!! Shop for Souvenirs and Gifts at OVER 50 VENDOR BOOTHS and much much more!!!

It is a way that Plainville continues to bring good food, family fun and new creative groups of folks together.

It's All Happening on Saturday October 20th Starting at 4:00 pm downtown Plainville in front of the Town Hall

RAIN OR SHINE!!!