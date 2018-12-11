Shipping Deadlines For Sending Holiday Gifts

Are you shipping presents to loved ones this holiday season? Depending on how you choose to send, you should make sure they're sent by these deadlines... otherwise they may not make it before Christmas Day!



Here's a breakdown of when you gotta get it out, thanks to our friends at USA Today!

And it's also a good idea to make sure you pack your items properly so they don't break prior to reaching their destination! Here's some tips to ensure they have a safe trip!

Happy Giving!