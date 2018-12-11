Shipping Deadlines For Sending Holiday Gifts
Make sure it reaches its destination on time!
December 11, 2018
Are you shipping presents to loved ones this holiday season? Depending on how you choose to send, you should make sure they're sent by these deadlines... otherwise they may not make it before Christmas Day!
Here's a breakdown of when you gotta get it out, thanks to our friends at USA Today!
Make sure your gifts get to their final destination by #Christmas day. https://t.co/SSrWJJRMK3 #TuesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/GGTPSL7DWo— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 11, 2018
And it's also a good idea to make sure you pack your items properly so they don't break prior to reaching their destination! Here's some tips to ensure they have a safe trip!
Happy Giving!