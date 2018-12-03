Tired Of Turkey?

Once you have gotten done with Thanksgiving and all of the leftovers, perhaps even turkey soup, you may be ready for something different and nice and Light. This dish'll do it!

Ingredients:

1/2 small spaghetti squash

1 tsp olive oil (1 SmartPoint)

5 oz raw shrimp (1 SmartPoint, 0 SmartPoints on Freestyle)

1 tbsp light butter spread (1 SmartPoint)

1 tsp minced garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Lemon juice

Red pepper flakes and parsley for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and wrap a try in aluminum foil

Cut a small spaghetti squash in half, and store other half in the fridge for later use (if the squash is too hard to cut, poke holes in it and microwave 2-3 minutes, then try again)

Coat spaghetti squash boat half with oil, salt and pepper, and use a pastry brush to spread evenly

Place facedown on the tray and pop in the oven for 35 minutes

When that's done, let it cool and and start on your shrimp

Coat a non-stick large skillet with spray oil on medium-high heat and add light butter spread

Once melted, add minced garlic and stir for about 1-2 minutes

Add shrimp to skillet and cook on each side about 2-3 minutes or until pink

Use a fork to make spaghetti-like strands with the squash, then transfer the flesh to the skillet and mix with the shrimp

Add salt, pepper, and lemon juice to taste

Transfer back to the boat and garnish with parsley and red pepper flakes