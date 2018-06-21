Smyte:This Start Up Fights Hate Speech and Bullies

Smyte, a San Francisco-based startup tech company that specializes in in stopping online abuse, fraud and spam by identifying this type of activity and flags it for manual review, is being acquired by Twitter.Why does this seem counter-intuitive? Because Twitter has been criticized for not doing enough to control hate speech and misinformation in many cases due to "bots" and spam. In fact they are seen by many in the anti-bullying community as a haven for trolls. I like the fact that this is a step in the right direction!