Spring 2018 Wedding Color Trends

Winter into Spring weddings are here even though Spring may not fully be here yet! So as a wedding DJ and officiant, I am seeing a real trend within this color palette and its so fresh and Springy and warm athe same time. Play with these colors:

Azalea, Custom Blue,Custom Teal, Custom Gray,

Azalea is a hot pink that fires up the passionto any palette and when you pair it with a sea glass teal it adds in natural balance. Keeping this color combo monochromatic with gray and blue-gray shades maintains a tocuh of class and you need that when working with this bright pink! I mean think about it, if you went with say a purple it becomes really whimsical and perhaps even borderline childish where as THIS pallete is fresh and sophisticated!. T