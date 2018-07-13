Is The Family Road Trippin' This Summer?

n his new book, Don’t Make Me Pull Over!: An Informal History of the Family Road Trip, Richard Ratay writes that throughout the 1960s and ’70s, America was at Peak Family Road Trip Status. But now.... we fly everywhere. Is it just the fact that gas prices are crazy high? Convenience? Is it indicative of the fact that we are all on laptops, I pods, videos, phones and don't' know how to spend long hours in a small space together? well, yes says Ratay. He does a great job of laying out the evolution of the fam road trip and of its demise and why. But honestly, let's not glamorize the family road trip. Let's remember dirty diapers with no changing stations in site, kids saying, "i'm borrrrrred" before we've even pulled out of the driveway, and of course mom and dad going back and forth about directions! Still, some of my fondest memories are of the family all packed in the car together, and just when it felt like it was getting to be too much the dawn of a green and pink Hotel Neon light on the horizon promising air conditioning, a pool and an ice maker! A wicked fun read!