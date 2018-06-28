Summer Concert Season Heating Up

Headliners Hitting Ct This Summer

June 28, 2018
Joan Dylan
Just tonight we have two power house artists on separate ends of the music spectrum taking playing shows in Ct: Boz Scaggs in Torrington at The Warner Theatre and Pit Bull at Mohegan Sun. The entire concert season looks so amazing:

Sam Hunt June 29th  Xfinity Theatre

Barry Manilow July 10th  Mohegan Sun

U2 July 3 Mohegan Sun Arena

Steely Dan and The Doobie Bros. July 8th Mohegan Sun Arena

Click here for more great shows this Summer!!

 

