Summer Concert Season Heating Up
Headliners Hitting Ct This Summer
June 28, 2018
Just tonight we have two power house artists on separate ends of the music spectrum taking playing shows in Ct: Boz Scaggs in Torrington at The Warner Theatre and Pit Bull at Mohegan Sun. The entire concert season looks so amazing:
Sam Hunt June 29th Xfinity Theatre
Barry Manilow July 10th Mohegan Sun
U2 July 3 Mohegan Sun Arena
Steely Dan and The Doobie Bros. July 8th Mohegan Sun Arena
