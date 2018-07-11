Juicy Fruit And Produce Right Around The Corner!

Farmstands and and stores are open for the Season and the fruit and produce is so delicious! I stopped by Wade's Farm Stand in Simsbury yesterday and got the best plum I have had in more than a year and the peaches were also so juicy! They had fabulous tomatoes and now I am ready to start trying out other farms! On this link, you will be able to see many to choose from and most also have specialty products like jams, honey, green products and crafts. Enjoy!