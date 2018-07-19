It's Fresh Lime Time!

Ingredients:

Graham Cracker Crust: this is home made and simply the best Key Lime Pie ever. It is sweet but not sickening sweet. It is BOLD! This all takes about 35 minutes for the whole thing but feel free to buy your pre-made Graham Cracker Crust in sore.

7 tablespoons Butter, melted

11 full Graham Crackers (to make just about 2 cups graham cracker crumbs)

¼ cup Sugar

¼ teaspoon Sea Salt

Pie Filling:

1½ tablespoons Zest from key limes (reserve a pinch of this zest as an optional sprinkling on top of the pie)

3 Egg Yolks

1 can (14 ounces) Sweetened and Condensed Milk

¾ cup Key Lime Juice (from approximately 1 pound of key limes)

For Whipped Cream:

1 cup (8 ounces) Heavy Cream

1½ tablespoons Sugar

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF (176ºC).

For Graham Cracker Crust:

Make graham cracker crumbs in food processor or place graham crackers in plastic bag and crush until they turn into crumbs.

Put butter in a med-large mixing bowl and mix in graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and salt until combined.

Put mixture into a 9-inch pie dish and pat it down with your fingers to make the crust. Bring the crust up the edges as well.

Bake for 10 minutes or until very lightly browned.

Allow to cool while preparing pie filling.

For Pie Filling:

Whip most of the zest (reserving a pinch for sprinkling the top of the pie to garnish) and egg yolks in a large mixing bowl for 2 minutes or until thickened.

Add sweetened and condensed milk and mix for 3 minutes or until thickened.

Add lime juice and mix until combined.

Pour mixture into pie crust.

Place in oven for 15 minutes. Pie will rise slightly but the filling won't change color.

Allow to cool for ½ hour at room temperature before cooling completely in the fridge for at least 2 hours. You can also place it in the freezer instead of the fridge to cool it quicker. Just remember to remove it before it turns into ice cream!

For Whipped Cream:

Use an electric mixer to whip together cream and sugar for a few minutes until stiff peaks form. Top the pie with whipped cream and optional zest before serving.

Enjoy!!