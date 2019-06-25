Sweet Matilda Wants To Be Queen of Her Castle

Matilda is seeking a quiet home to spend her days cuddling, lounging and being the best company someone could ask for! She is gentle, enjoys some playtime, and is an overall easygoing girl. This sweet 16-year-old is looking to be queen of her castle to soak up all the attention for herself. Can you give Matilda the retirement home she deserves? Please call 860-242-9999 or email Helpline@OurCompanions.org to learn more!