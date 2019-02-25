Film Premier: Captain Marvel

Join the Community Renewal Team (CRT) for a truly MARVELous event on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Spotlight Theatre on Front Street in Hartford for the Premiere of Captain Marvel! (This is a day before the film officially opens!) 5:00 PM - Networking and "All You Can Defeat" Appetizers, 7:00 pm - Showtime! See the Premiere of Captain Marvel in Hartford. All proceeds will benefit CRT’s new Women’s Empowerment Center, a safe and nurturing place that will encourage women to establish economic security, stable careers, and a commitment to their own personal success. Get your tickets now! For further information, click here:

http://www.crtct.org/en/events/crt-womens-empowerment-center-fundraiser