Finally A Viral #Challenge That's Positve!

April 22nd is Earth Day but it seems every day on Social Media there’s another viral #challenge and teens will do whatever it is to go viral and most of the challenges are dangerous! Well, It seems several years ago this #challenge: #trashtag was introduced but never caught on. Then on March 5th a post on Facebook from user Byron Román appears to have breathed new life and directed it toward teenagers. "Here is a new #challenge for all you bored teens," Román posted. "Take a photo of an area that needs some cleaning or maintenance, then take a photo after you have done something about it, and post it. Well, you will be as ecstatic as I was to find out teens took it viral but not just from behind their screens! Out to trashed areas, tens of thousands of pictures from teens finding horrible trashed areas and cleaning them and then posting to #trashtag! Take a look and be hope filled!