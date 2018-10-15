Matcha Tea Said To Have Cancer Fighting Anti-Oxidents

Everybody is raving about Matcha and its health benefits and I am learning about it before trying it, so I thought I would share what I know so far. Matcha is traditional Japanese ceremonial drink, matcha is a type of green tea that is grown and prepped in a very unique way. It enhances energy and delivers concentrated antioxidants and other beneficial nutrients without jittery side effects we get from coffee and green tea. It is ground up into a powder not steeped like other teas so its truly fine. I am going to Green Tea House in Blue Back Square WH to try it next week! I have been told I can even take some of the powder and sprinkle it into my yogurt!



