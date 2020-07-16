Why Filling Out The 2020 Census Gets Us Our Fair Share!

Why should YOU complete the 2020 Census?

The information collected in the 2020 U.S. Census determines how federal, state and local governments will spend billions of dollars on critical services for people living in our communities – both here in Connecticut and nationwide! These budget decisions will impact your town, your neighbors, and YOUR FAMILY. But YOU can make a difference! All y ou have to do is complete the 2020 Census. It only takes a couple of minutes – but it will do a lifetime of good!