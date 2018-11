I have a beagle and she is quite vocal! A ton of "baying" which manifests in a sound like "BOOOOOOOOOOH!" Yeah, it's not for everyone, I get it. If you are looking for dogs first check shelters of course and here are 15 breeds that are very quiet!!

1.Irish setters

2.Sheba Innu

3.Bernese Mountain Dog

