"We Build, We Fight" Seabees Motto

Torrington Native, Joshua Santiago exemplifies "We Build, We Fight” which has been the motto of the U. S. Navy’s Construction Force, known as the “Seabees,” for more than 75 years. Constructionman Apprentice Joshua Santiago, a 2017 Oliver Wolcott Technical High School graduate and native of Torrington, Connecticut, builds and fights around the world as a member of naval construction battalion center located in Gulfport, Mississippi. Santiago says he gives a lot of credit to all he learned growning up and going to school in Torrington. And we are sure Torrington is proud of this native son Seabee! For more than 75 years Seabees have served in all American conflicts. They have also supported humanitarian efforts using their construction skills to help communities around the world. They aid following earthquakes, hurricanes and other natural disasters.





U.S. Navy photo credit Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bradley Gee