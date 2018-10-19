TriCircle's 1st Annual Gala Breakfast and Silent Auction

TriCircle, Inc. presents their 1st Annual Gala Breakfast Silent Art Auction and Raffle!

Lite 100.5's Joan Dylan will be the emcee for this event!

When: Sunday, October 21st, 2018 / 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Where: Masonicare Ashlar Village Banquet Room / 74 Chesire Road / Wallingford, CT 06492

Limited tickets available. For more information, visit the event invitation on Facebook or tricircleinc.com!