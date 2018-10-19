TriCircle's 1st Annual Gala Breakfast and Silent Auction
Joan Dylan will emcee this event!
October 19, 2018
TriCircle, Inc. presents their 1st Annual Gala Breakfast Silent Art Auction and Raffle!
When: Sunday, October 21st, 2018 / 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Where: Masonicare Ashlar Village Banquet Room / 74 Chesire Road / Wallingford, CT 06492
Limited tickets available. For more information, visit the event invitation on Facebook or tricircleinc.com!