Haircuts, Coffee, Pizza and more

It is Veterans Day and boy are there a ton of deals, discounts and freebies! Free haircuts, coffee, meals, and they are availabale for both active and inactive Veterans. Keep in mind that most businesses require proof of military service. What identification do you need to prove that you're a veteran? You will want to be sure, before you head out so check their websites respectively or contact your nearest establishment to make sure they are participating.

Not all franchise locations participate in their national chain's Veterans Day programs but wow I found Olive Garden, Red Robin, Great Clips, Starbucks, Dunkin' and sooooooooooooo many others. Click below for some options and as always, thanks for your service. Joan Dylan

https://www.military.com/veterans-day/veterans-day-military-discounts.html