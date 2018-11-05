Our Companions: Volunteer Opportunity

Are you obsessed with cats or dogs? Are you looking for a fun way to give back to your community? Volunteering at Our Companions Animal Shelter would be PERFECT for you!

There are many different ways to be involved. Want to cuddle kitties? Play with puppies? Represent Our Companions at events? Help maintain the grounds at the Ashford Sanctuary? There are tons of ways to get involved and you can learn more on their website.

The shelter offers volunteer training once a month and the next one is this coming Saturday, November 10!

Tell your friends!