Benefit For Parkinsons and A Great Day To Walk

The Farmington Club Brings Spring Benefit

April 30, 2019
Joan Dylan
Events
Features

The American Parkinsons Disease Association Northern Connecticut Optimism Walk is happening Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Farmington Club
162 Town Farm Road in Farmington, CT  Check-in: is at  9:30 am and  Walk  begins at 10:30 am
Registration and additional information can be found at:

2019 Northern Connecticut Optimism Walk an important (and fun-filled) fundraising event that offers a short non-competitive walk, family-friendly activities, prizes and more! Walking the full distance is not mandatory,  you can walk as much or as little as you would like. There will be informational tables, refreshments, a DJ, giveaways and much more. Click here for registration and info.

charity