Warrior Helps Thousands With Words Of Inspiration!

SSGT Timothy Payne is coming to the First United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 12 at 1:00 pm. Stafford Springs (Route 190) Timothy was in Afghanistan and had his legs blown off and is in a wheelchair 24/7 But that does not stop him from traveling around talking to people and helping soldiers with PTSD. He has met 4 presidents and talks from the heart and says he knows that God helped him get through his ordeal and he is now here to help others. Please come and listen to SSGNT Tim. You will get a chance to meet him and also check out his books. You will not be sorry. This event is for everybody. go also to choosenleadership.com and or local.com Any question please call Cathy at 860-684-7894 or 860-336-7322.