Weight Of Depression Lifted

An 11 year study of out Norway monitored 22,500 folks that had no depressive symptoms when the study began. During the 11 year stretch those that didn't work out had 44percent more depressive moods than the group who did work out. Here is the kicker for me as someone who knows my mood is very connected to my movement: It didn't matter how many times a week or how hard they worked out! As long as the group who did work out moved at least one to two hours a week and did some weight bearing exercise... it warded off their depressive mood. Of course this is not to say folks with deep depression can just exercise and not take medication or use therapy, only that it helped to keep moods up almost in half of the group when compared to their non- excersising partners