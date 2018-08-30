Pucker Up For Fresh Lemony Dessert

I love lemon squares but they have so much sugar abd once I have had my sugar I cannot stop! Well, I have shared on air that I am using the WW program and down about 9 lbs. Some great ideas are on Pinterest as well as the Weight Watchers community connection and here is one of them!

1 (7 or 8 ounce) package sugar-free vanilla pudding mix (not instant)

2 cups water

1 (1/3 ounce) package sugar-free lemon gelatin

fat-free cool whip YEP............... THATS IT! I've made this several times using the instant sugar free pudding mix. I mix the pudding and jello mixes together, slowly adding the water and it turns out perfect. No lumps at all.

Directions:

Add pudding mix to water and mix well.

Bring to boil.

Stir with a whisk until thickened.

Add box of Jello and stir in well.

Pour into individual dessert dishes and refrigerate until set.

Top with fat free Cool Whip. Its sooooo good and creamy!