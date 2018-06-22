When Fido Gets Skunked

It's that time of year again!! We all love our furry dog friends and we want them to enjoy the outdoors in the summer just like us, but what do you do when your fur baby gets curious about skunks? I can't tell you how many times I've let my dog out in the summer to use the bathroom and he comes hurling back to the house smelling putrid!!! Well, your in luck: there is actually a very simple remedy to get that smell out. You'll need 1 quart of 3% hydrogen peroxide, 1/4 cup baking soda and 1 teaspoon dish-soap (Dawn works best) Mix together and lather up your pup!! So, have fun this summer and be prepared with this remedy when Pepe Le Pew comes to town!!