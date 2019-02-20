Estie Needs A Family

Meet Estie! This sweet 2-year-old Lab/Hound mix is a sociable, curious, even-tempered gal, with a playful and sunny disposition. She takes well to training and is eager to please! Estie is still looking for a fun-loving and active family to go exploring with on walks and hikes. At the end of the day, she’ll happily relax with you and give you kisses! She is well-trained, well-behaved, and about 55 lbs. She only requests that there are no other dogs, cats or small children in her new home. Estie wants to be YOUR bestie! To learn more, please email [email protected] or call 860-242-9999.