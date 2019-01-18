Over 2,600 Athletes In Hartford This Weekend

The 2019 First to the Finish New England Winterfest Volleyball Tournament is happening this weekend Saturday, January 19 through Monday, January 21 over the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. It really started out years ago as a way for Female Volleyball players to come showcase their talents to local coaches and colleges but it has really expanded and includes boys volleyball and so many other activities. Hartford responds by extending restaurant hours and creating special menus. 18,000 visitors are expected in Hartford over the weekend! This weekend alone, 2,600 athletes are expected and 232 teams of female players! Did you have any idea? Me either!!!