The Wisdom Of Sunday's Now Available In BookStores

Oprah's podcast SuperSoul Sunday features conversations with loads of celebs, leaders and visionaries and she shares her thoughts and work around these toughts and lessons in a journal/book called The Wisdom Of Sundays. Well, now you and I can have our own learning journal as the Wisdom Of Sundays's is avaibale both in book stores and audio. I love journaling, take pen and book and get any amount of alone time even in between appointments and it just helps to set goals, to see progress and it's good old fashion self help!