Affordable Housing Creates Better Communities

Hartford Area Habitat For Humanity is celebrating 30 years of Building Sustainable Communities With Hope! This Saturday May 18th I took part in the Womensbuild2019. I arrived at around 7:30am and was checked in and given my pink shirt and name tag. I was also given coffee and a talk about tools, work site safety etc., The day began with a lot of excitement and energy and right around noon out in the hot sun my team and I were totally ready when #Davidalancaterers came by with free lunch! we took a break talked more in depth about the mission and what it takes to qualify to become a homeowner of a Habitat House. Some folks including myself, thought they were donated houses to those less fortunate, that’s not at all the case! Home owners must put in a total of 150 hours labor on houses, they must take class room financial literacy courses and must take out a loan for the mortgage. They do get a benefit of the loan being at 0% interest as well as being qualified through Habitat when most of the owners say they would have never qualified in the mainstream system. It was great! If you want to be involved go to the June 6th Ambassador workshop at noon. Call 860-5412208 Ext 2201 or email:

[email protected]