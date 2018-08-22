A Four-Ton Tater!

What is 28 feet long, 12 feet wide, nearly 12 feet tall and weighs in at around 12,000 pounds? It is the Big Idaho Potato, and it is coming to Hartford today, August 22 from noon to 4:00 pm for its one-and-only stop in Connecticut this summer. Everyone is invited to come see the world’s largest potato, and support Meals on Wheels at the same time. “There’s no better way to show people the importance of Meals on Wheels than with a gigantic potato being carried by an 18-wheeler!” said Gariann Chiarella, Director of Nutrition for CRT. “And we cannot wait for everyone to come see this four-ton tater for themselves.”The massive tuber, being hauled by tractor trailer, will be in the parking lot across the street from the Community Renewal Team’s (CRT) main office, located at 555 Windsor Street, Hartford, CT 06120.During the day, visitors can get up close with the giant Potato, and they will also have the chance to enjoy food from local food trucks, including Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ, Criollisimo Restaurant, the Rolling Dish, and Hot Pizzazz Pizza. Sonar, the mascot for the Wolf Pack will be there, as well as “Spuddy Buddy” – the mascot for the Big Idaho Potato.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about CRT’s various programs and services for the community, including: Early Care and Education, YouthBuild, Meals on Wheels, SNAP Outreach, and more. Information is available on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/204423177097025/