Yale's Most Popular Class Is Free!

Is there a SCIENCE to happiness? Well, Yale thinks there is and they are so sure of it that they are offering a free class! The most popular class in the Ivy Leagues 316 year history: Psych 157: Psychology and the Good Life. Psychology and cognitive science professor Laurie Santos teaches the course and 1,000 students signed up immediately so it is now available via internet. Santos really wants this course to have a life changing effect. She and other professors realized that the rate of depression and medication has increased at a rate of 400 times more than 20 years ago, and a lot of what I am reading about the course seems to focus on expectations.

1.Why our expectations are so bad for us.

2. What is real happiness

3. What stuff really can increase happiness and more.

This course looks amazing and I for one want to sign up so I can tell my mom I took a Yale course. lol

Link below HERE