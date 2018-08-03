Beagles DO The Funniest Things!

I have talked about my beagle Shiloh throughout the years here at LITE 100.5 WRCH. She is a member of the family and we love her so much. One thing we found out about beagles is they truly are the clowns of the doggie world! They have so much to give and are very smart but yes, a bit stubborn so you must be dedicated in training. It is worth it trust me. Watch the video below and if you laugh out loud at any of it... a beagle is for you.

https://youtu.be/TLp2FEXm6Ac