You Will Allow This On Sofa
Your BFF's On Pillow Forever!
May 2, 2018
You may promise to never let your doggies or kitty on the sofa, but now you can have them immortalized on a precious pillow of your choice and you'll be glad to have them on the sofa anytime! This is the coolest website and I cannot wait to get our Shiloh beagle pillow. Go to hugermemories.com then simply, upload your pets phot, pick your fabric, and thats it! You can also get a bit more artistic by ordering custom pet portraits on the same site buy Sarah Gibson Wiley.