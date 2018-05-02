You Will Allow This On Sofa

You may promise to never let your doggies or kitty on the sofa, but now you can have them immortalized on a precious pillow of your choice and you'll be glad to have them on the sofa anytime! This is the coolest website and I cannot wait to get our Shiloh beagle pillow. Go to hugermemories.com then simply, upload your pets phot, pick your fabric, and thats it! You can also get a bit more artistic by ordering custom pet portraits on the same site buy Sarah Gibson Wiley.