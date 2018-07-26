Live Like Royalty On Mouse Island

Mouse Island is a hidden Island I just saw from a boat right at the mouth of the Mystic River. Just a about a hundred feet from the Noank Shipyard there it sits... a gorgeous private Island home! SOOOO if you have the money, you can get your own island home!!! You can see Fisher's Island sound, a beach, fire-pit and cookout area, front and back porches, and a dock. Now about that lottery ticket.... I have to go get one!