Zeus Our Companion Pet Of The Week

Zeus has been waiting patiently for his forever home and it is about time he found it! Handsome, well-behaved, mellow, and snuggly - this 80-pound hunk is chock full of personality and love. Zeus is a bit of a homebody and is happiest when he's in a calm, familiar place with people that he loves. He is not a fan of babies and small children and will need an adult home (or one with teenagers) where he can live out his days as the only pet. At around 5 years of age, Zeus is pretty laid-back and loves to lay around a veg out. However, he does need his exercise to stay in shape and enjoys a daily walk and even a play session - when he's in the mood! We know that Zeus's perfect fit is out there somewhere, we just haven't found them yet! If you think that could be you, please contact them directly at 860-242-9999 x302 or [email protected] so that they can respond to your inquiry as soon as possible.