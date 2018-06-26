Gloria Estefan to Guest Star on 'One Day at a Time'

Gloria Estefan will be a guest star on an episode of the hit Netflix series One Day at a Time.

"This is it!" Estefan sings in a video shared to her Instagram account on Monday (June 25).



One Day at a Time, which is entering its third season, is based on a '70s sitcom of the same name. The show revolves around a Cuban-American family living in Los Angeles, focusing on a single mom (portrayed by) who is an Army veteran dealing with PTSD, her kids and her Cuban mother (portrayed by). Estefan actually performs the series' theme song, "This Is It.""I get to guest star on One Day at a Time. I've been waiting three seasons for this, people," Estefan said in the Instagram video. "Oh my gosh! Get ready! It's hilarious."The show's third season is expected to premiere on Netflix at some point in 2019.