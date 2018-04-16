Have Mercy! John Stamos is Officially a Father!

America's favorite TV uncle is now a dad himself.

John Stamos, 54, announced on Instagram yesterday (April 15) he and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, had welcomed their baby boy into the world.



The baby, whose name is Billy Stamos, was named after John's dad. Back in December, John shared this emotional tribute to his father on Instagram:"I will certainly fall short of the father my pop was, but - I’m going to give it my all," he wrote.Stamos began dating the 32-year-old actress back in 2016. The pair got married during an intimate ceremony in early February.