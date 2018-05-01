LIST: Tony Nominations – ‘Mean Girls’ & ‘Spongebob’ Lead The Pack

As expected, Mean Girls and Spongebob lead the pack of nominated shows for the 2018 Tony Awards. Each show brought in a dozen nominations. Meanwhile, the very popular play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child brought in a total of 10 nominations.



The nominations were announced just moments ago (May 1) at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. They were announced by actors Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee.

A ton of household names are attached to some of the biggest nominations this year as well. Tina Fey was a co-creator of Mean Girls. Meanwhile, Denzel Washington (The Iceman Cometh), Amy Schumer (Meteor Shower), Michael Cera (Lobby Hero) were among the stars that were just nominated for awards as well.

Additionally, Bruce Springsteen will receive a special award for his show Springsteen on Broadway.



The Tony Awards, which will be hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will be broadcast live on CBS. This year's ceremony will take place on June 10 from the Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The live television broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT (delayed PT) on CBS.



Here’s the complete list of nominations:

Best Play

The Children

Farinelli and The King

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Junk

Latin History for Morons

Best Musical

The Band’s Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Revival of a Play

Angels in America

Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Lobby Hero

Travesties

Best Revival of a Musical

My Fair Lady

Once On This Island

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Best Book of a Musical

The Band’s Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Angels in America

The Band’s Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Tom Hollander, Travesties

Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Mark Rylance, Farinelli and The King

Denzel Washington, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit

Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady

Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island

LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls

Jessie Mueller, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Michael Cera, Lobby Hero

Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero

Nathan Lane, Angels in America

David Morse, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Susan Brown, Angels in America

Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Deborah Findlay, The Children

Denise Gough, Angels in America

Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady

Alexander Gemignani, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Grey Henson, Mean Girls

Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Renée Fleming, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Ashley Park, Mean Girls

Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Farinelli and The King

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Angels in America

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Once On This Island

The Band’s Visit

Mean Girls

My Fair Lady

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play

Farinelli and The King

Angels in America

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Mean Girls

Once On This Island

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

My Fair Lady

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Angels in America

Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Farinelli and The King

Junk

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Once On This Island

My Fair Lady

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

The Band’s Visit

Best Sound Design of a Play

Travesties

Angels in America

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

1984

Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Sound Design of a Musical

The Band’s Visit

Once On This Island

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Direction of a Play

Angels in America

Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Travesties

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Direction of a Musical

Once On This Island

The Band’s Visit

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Mean Girls

My Fair Lady

Best Choreography

My Fair Lady

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Mean Girls

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Best Orchestrations

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Once On This Island

The Band’s Visit

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Chita Rivera

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Special Tony Awards

John Leguizamo

Bruce Springsteen

Regional Theatre Tony Award

La MaMa E.T.C., New York City

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Nick Scandalios

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre