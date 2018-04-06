Tonya Harding Reportedly Will Compete on 'Dancing with the Stars'

We're about a week away from the official announcement, but one of the most infamous names in Olympic sports is expected to compete on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

Yes, Tonya Harding is expected compete in the upcoming "all-athlete" special season of the hit show. Harding, of course, is most famous for her possible involvement in the attack on Nancy Kerrigan before the 1994 winter Olympics. The incident was depicted in the wildly popular bio pic, I, Tonya, earlier this year.

ABC won't make any official announcements regarding casting decisions until next week (April 13). However, multiple sources have reported that it's a done deal for Harding.

“Tonya gets ratings. God knows, she gets ratings,” one source told PEOPLE this week.



Perhaps she'll be looking to beat Nancy Kerrigan's 2017 performance on the show. Kerrigan finished in sixth place last spring.

In the meantime, she'll likely have plenty of Olympic company as she competes for the Mirrorball trophy.



, who became a household name as he helped the US figure skating team take home a bronze medal in Pyeongchang this year, is expected to compete as well. The 28-year-old athlete will also be touring the country for the Stars on Ice Tour through May 20.Another Pyeongchang Olympian,, is expected to show off her moves on the dance floor as well. She is a 27-year-old snowboarder who won both a gold and a silver medal this year.

Dancing With the Stars' all-athlete season premieres Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

