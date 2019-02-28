The Keurig For Alcohol Can Make Anything From Cocktails To Wine Instantly

By Lindsey (via KVIL)

Your wish has been granted. At some point, you probably asked yourself why isn’t there a machine that can make mixed alcoholic beverages instantly?

Well now there is, and it’s as easy as brewing coffee in your Keurig.

A company owned by Keurig and Anheuser-Busch called Drinkworks has just announced the Drinkmaker. The machine is essentially a Keurig but strictly for alcohol.

You load a pod into the machine press start and out comes your drink. No more going to the liquor store and buying every form of alcohol and mixer. The pods will be all you need; you could bring your own pods to a party if they have a Drinkmaker.

You’ll be able to make different wines, cosmos, and other mixed drinks with all the different kinds of pods. According to the Drinkworks website, each pod is “A crafted combination of premium spirits and natural flavors that make delicious and perfectly balanced cocktails.”

Your drink will come out at the right temperature, with an appropriate amount of bubbles thanks to the machines onboard chilling and carbonation system. Check out the video below to see how it works.

If you’re looking to get a Drinkmaker in time for summer, you’re going to have to wait a while. The Drinkworks Drinkmaker is only being sold at stores in St. Louis as part of a pilot program. The company plans on expanding the program to Florida and Missouri stores by the summer, and to California by 2020.

If you have family members in St. Louis, now would be a good time to let them know what you want as an early Christmas gift or for your birthday. Whichever comes first.